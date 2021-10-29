Have BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman & CEO, Laurence Fink, recently sold a substantial US$25m worth of stock at a price of US$928 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 4.3%.

BlackRock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman & CEO Laurence Fink was not their only sale of BlackRock shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$870 per share in a -US$30m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$935). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 4.6% of Laurence Fink's stake.

Insiders in BlackRock didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:BLK Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2021

Insider Ownership of BlackRock

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. BlackRock insiders own about US$1.5b worth of shares (which is 1.1% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BlackRock Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought BlackRock stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But it is good to see that BlackRock is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for BlackRock you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

