Have Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that insider Betty Larson recently sold a substantial US$711k worth of stock at a price of US$255 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 32%, which is notable but not too bad.

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the insider, Leong Ching Lim, for US$829k worth of shares, at about US$242 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$249. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 14% of Leong Ching Lim's holding.

Insiders in Becton Dickinson didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Becton Dickinson insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$141m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

Insiders sold Becton Dickinson shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. On the plus side, Becton Dickinson makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 3 warning signs for Becton Dickinson and we suggest you have a look.

