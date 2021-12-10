Have Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Senior VP, Thomas Spoerel, recently sold US$58k worth of stock for US$250 per share. It wasn't a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding by 17%. This does not instill confidence.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson

The insider, Leong Ching Lim, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$829k worth of shares at a price of US$242 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$245. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 14% of Leong Ching Lim's stake.

Becton Dickinson insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:BDX Insider Trading Volume December 10th 2021

I will like Becton Dickinson better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Becton Dickinson Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Becton Dickinson insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$157m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Becton Dickinson Tell Us?

An insider sold Becton Dickinson shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. On the plus side, Becton Dickinson makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Becton Dickinson.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

