Have Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) should probably be aware that the President, Thomas Travis, recently divested US$400k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$24.86 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 5.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Bank7

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Travis was the biggest sale of Bank7 shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$27.10. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 5.1% of Thomas Travis's holding.

You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:BSVN Insider Trading Volume October 30th 2021

Does Bank7 Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Bank7 insiders own 70% of the company, currently worth about US$154m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Bank7 Tell Us?

An insider sold Bank7 shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. But since Bank7 is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Bank7 you should know about.

