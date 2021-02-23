Have BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame BancFirst Corporation (NASDAQ:BANF) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that David Rainbolt, the Executive Chairman recently netted about US$1.2m selling shares at an average price of US$66.23. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 0.3%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At BancFirst

In fact, the recent sale by David Rainbolt was the biggest sale of BancFirst shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$66.00. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 68.30k shares worth US$2.6m. But insiders sold 55.41k shares worth US$3.1m. All up, insiders sold more shares in BancFirst than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:BANF Insider Trading Volume February 24th 2021

Does BancFirst Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. BancFirst insiders own about US$803m worth of shares (which is 37% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At BancFirst Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of BancFirst stock, than buying, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Therefore, you should definitely take a look at this FREE report showing analyst forecasts for BancFirst.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

