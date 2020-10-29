Have Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Anne Hill, a company insider, recently netted about US$1.6m selling shares at an average price of US$142. That sale reduced their total holding by 36% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Avery Dennison Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Anne Hill is the biggest insider sale of Avery Dennison shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$135. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In total, Avery Dennison insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AVY Insider Trading Volume October 29th 2020

Insider Ownership of Avery Dennison

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Avery Dennison insiders own about US$71m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Avery Dennison Tell Us?

Insiders sold Avery Dennison shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Avery Dennison is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Avery Dennison that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

