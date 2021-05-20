Have AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) should probably be aware that the Executive Chairman, Carr Bettis, recently divested US$250k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$16.11 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

AudioEye Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Carr Bettis is the biggest insider sale of AudioEye shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$17.27). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.1% of Carr Bettis's holding.

Carr Bettis ditched 31.78k shares over the year. The average price per share was US$12.59. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqCM:AEYE Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Insider Ownership of AudioEye

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that AudioEye insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$31m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AudioEye Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We'd practice some caution before buying! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 3 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AudioEye.

Of course AudioEye may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.