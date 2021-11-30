Have Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Atlanticus Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:ATLC) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Director, Thomas Rosencrants, recently sold a substantial US$949k worth of stock at a price of US$64.49 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 13% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Atlanticus Holdings

In fact, the recent sale by Thomas Rosencrants was the biggest sale of Atlanticus Holdings shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$62.56. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Atlanticus Holdings didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ATLC Insider Trading Volume November 30th 2021

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Atlanticus Holdings insiders own about US$591m worth of shares (which is 63% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Atlanticus Holdings Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Atlanticus Holdings stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But since Atlanticus Holdings is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Atlanticus Holdings and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

