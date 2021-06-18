Have Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Corporate VP & President of Risk Management Operation, Scott Hudson, recently sold a substantial US$1.4m worth of stock at a price of US$144 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 21%, which is notable but not too bad.

Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Scott Hudson was the biggest sale of Arthur J. Gallagher shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$139. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Arthur J. Gallagher insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AJG Insider Trading Volume June 18th 2021

Insider Ownership of Arthur J. Gallagher

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own about US$278m worth of shares (which is 1.0% of the company). This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Arthur J. Gallagher shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But since Arthur J. Gallagher is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Arthur J. Gallagher. For example - Arthur J. Gallagher has 3 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

