Have Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Frank English, recently sold US$112k worth of stock at US$112 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 15% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher

In fact, the recent sale by Independent Director Frank English was not their only sale of Arthur J. Gallagher shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$268k worth of shares at a price of US$107 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$110, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 28% of Frank English's holding.

In the last year Arthur J. Gallagher insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AJG Insider Trading Volume November 6th 2020

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own 0.9% of the company, currently worth about US$197m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that Arthur J. Gallagher is growing earnings. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Arthur J. Gallagher you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

