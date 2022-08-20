Have Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Corporate VP & CFO, Douglas Howell, recently sold a substantial US$1.1m worth of stock at a price of US$190 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 6.2% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arthur J. Gallagher

In fact, the recent sale by Douglas Howell was the biggest sale of Arthur J. Gallagher shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$191, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 6.2% of Douglas Howell's stake.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NYSE:AJG Insider Trading Volume August 20th 2022

If you like to buy stocks that insiders are buying, rather than selling, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Does Arthur J. Gallagher Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Arthur J. Gallagher insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$445m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Arthur J. Gallagher Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Arthur J. Gallagher makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Arthur J. Gallagher and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

But note: Arthur J. Gallagher may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.