Have Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the President, Jayshree Ullal, recently sold a substantial US$33m worth of stock at a price of US$285 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.5% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arista Networks

In fact, the recent sale by Jayshree Ullal was the biggest sale of Arista Networks shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$306. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 3.5% of Jayshree Ullal's holding.

In the last year Arista Networks insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ANET Insider Trading Volume January 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Arista Networks

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Arista Networks insiders own 27% of the company, worth about US$6.4b. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arista Networks Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Arista Networks stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. At Simply Wall St, we found 2 warning signs for Arista Networks that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

