Have Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Arconic Corporation (NYSE:ARNC) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Mark Vrablec, the Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer recently netted about US$559k selling shares at an average price of US$35.35. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Arconic

Notably, that recent sale by Mark Vrablec is the biggest insider sale of Arconic shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$36.17). As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 10%of Mark Vrablec's holding.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$448k for 19.90k shares. On the other hand they divested 15.80k shares, for US$559k. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARNC Insider Trading Volume May 31st 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Arconic insiders own about US$44m worth of shares. That equates to 1.1% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Arconic Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Arconic (of which 1 shouldn't be ignored!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

