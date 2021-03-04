Have Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) should probably be aware that the VP & Chief Accounting Officer, Donna Henderson, recently divested US$111k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$10.58 each. That sale was 19% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Archrock Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Donna Henderson was the biggest sale of Archrock shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$10.46. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 183.96k shares worth US$626k. But insiders sold 20.45k shares worth US$187k. In total, Archrock insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. The average buy price was around US$3.40. To my mind it is good that insiders have invested their own money in the company. But we must note that the investments were made at well below today's share price. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:AROC Insider Trading Volume March 5th 2021

Insider Ownership of Archrock

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Archrock insiders own 16% of the company, worth about US$255m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Archrock Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Archrock stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. In contrast, they appear keener if you look at the last twelve months. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Archrock. When we did our research, we found 2 warning signs for Archrock (1 is potentially serious!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

