Have ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Janice Stipp, recently sold US$453k worth of stock at US$90.64 per share. That sale was 22% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ArcBest

The Independent Director, Steven Spinner, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$915k worth of shares at a price of US$92.00 each. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$91.08. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In total, ArcBest insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ARCB Insider Trading Volume August 14th 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Insiders own 3.1% of ArcBest shares, worth about US$69m. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The ArcBest Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold ArcBest shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, ArcBest makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing ArcBest. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for ArcBest that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

