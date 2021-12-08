Have ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Chief Technology Officer, Rahul Roy, recently sold US$147k worth of stock at US$2.70 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 12% in their holding.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At ARC Document Solutions

Notably, that recent sale by Rahul Roy is the biggest insider sale of ARC Document Solutions shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$2.92). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. This single sale was just 12% of Rahul Roy's stake.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ARC Insider Trading Volume December 8th 2021

I will like ARC Document Solutions better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Insider Ownership of ARC Document Solutions

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. ARC Document Solutions insiders own about US$24m worth of shares. That equates to 19% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At ARC Document Solutions Tell Us?

Unfortunately, there has been more insider selling of ARC Document Solutions stock, than buying, in the last three months. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. But since ARC Document Solutions is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with ARC Document Solutions and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

But note: ARC Document Solutions may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.