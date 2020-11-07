Have AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Aptar Asia, Xiangwei Gong, recently sold US$279k worth of stock at US$123 per share. That sale was 12% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

AptarGroup Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by President of Aptar Asia Xiangwei Gong was not their only sale of AptarGroup shares this year. They previously made an even bigger sale of -US$295k worth of shares at a price of US$118 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$124. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Xiangwei Gong's holding.

Insiders in AptarGroup didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:ATR Insider Trading Volume November 7th 2020

Does AptarGroup Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AptarGroup insiders own about US$50m worth of shares. That equates to 0.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The AptarGroup Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with AptarGroup and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

