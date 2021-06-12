Have Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) should probably be aware that the CFO & Head of Business Development, Charles Silberstein, recently divested US$108k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$21.42 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 5.4%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Applied Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Les Funtleyder, sold US$849k worth of shares at a price of US$47.40 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. It's of some comfort that this sale was conducted at a price well above the current share price, which is US$23.00. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of Applied Therapeutics shares, than buying. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGM:APLT Insider Trading Volume June 12th 2021

Does Applied Therapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Applied Therapeutics insiders own 14% of the company, worth about US$85m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Applied Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Applied Therapeutics stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Despite some insider buying, the longer term picture doesn't make us feel much more positive. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 4 warning signs with Applied Therapeutics and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

