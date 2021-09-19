Have Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) should probably be aware that the Executive Director, Kristian Gathright, recently divested US$153k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$15.29 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 1.0%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Apple Hospitality REIT Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Kristian Gathright was the biggest sale of Apple Hospitality REIT shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$15.35, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was just 1.0% of Kristian Gathright's stake.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 13.87k shares for US$192k. On the other hand they divested 11.25k shares, for US$169k. In total, Apple Hospitality REIT insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:APLE Insider Trading Volume September 19th 2021

Does Apple Hospitality REIT Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Apple Hospitality REIT insiders own about US$231m worth of shares (which is 6.6% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apple Hospitality REIT Insiders?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Apple Hospitality REIT, in the last three months. But we take heart from prior transactions. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Apple Hospitality REIT. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Apple Hospitality REIT you should be aware of, and 1 of these is potentially serious.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

