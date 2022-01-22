Have Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) shareholders haven't noticed that the President of Architectural Framing Systems Segment, Brent Jewell, recently sold US$122k worth of stock at US$48.86 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 7.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Apogee Enterprises

In fact, the recent sale by Brent Jewell was the biggest sale of Apogee Enterprises shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$45.86. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year Apogee Enterprises insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:APOG Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 2.9% of Apogee Enterprises shares, worth about US$33m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Apogee Enterprises Insiders?

An insider hasn't bought Apogee Enterprises stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Apogee Enterprises has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

