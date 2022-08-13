Have AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Alan Batkin, recently sold US$380k worth of stock at US$127 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 6.1%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AMETEK

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Senior VP, Thomas Montgomery, for US$711k worth of shares, at about US$142 per share. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$129. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Insiders in AMETEK didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:AME Insider Trading Volume August 13th 2022

Insider Ownership Of AMETEK

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AMETEK insiders own 0.5% of the company, currently worth about US$146m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AMETEK Insiders?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that AMETEK is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AMETEK. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for AMETEK that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

