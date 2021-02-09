Have Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) should probably be aware that a company insider, Jon Edwards, recently divested US$262k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$43.74 each. That sale was 10% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp

Notably, that recent sale by Jon Edwards is the biggest insider sale of Ameris Bancorp shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$45.51, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 10% of Jon Edwards's holding.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 26.94k shares worth US$674k. But they sold 6.00k shares for US$262k. Overall, Ameris Bancorp insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ABCB Insider Trading Volume February 10th 2021

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Ameris Bancorp insiders own about US$172m worth of shares (which is 5.5% of the company). I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Do The Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Ameris Bancorp shares recently, but they didn't buy any. On the other hand, the insider transactions over the last year are encouraging. We are also comforted by the high levels of insider ownership. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Ameris Bancorp and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

