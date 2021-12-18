Have Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the Independent Director of Ameris Bancorp, Jimmy Veal, recently netted US$83k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$48.65. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 1.7%.

Ameris Bancorp Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Robert Ezzell, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$570k worth of shares at a price of US$56.97 each. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$48.59). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In total, Ameris Bancorp insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ABCB Insider Trading Volume December 18th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Does Ameris Bancorp Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Ameris Bancorp insiders own 5.5% of the company, currently worth about US$186m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Ameris Bancorp Tell Us?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. On the plus side, Ameris Bancorp makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for Ameris Bancorp that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.