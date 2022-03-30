Have America's Commercial Airlines Taxied Into Trouble?

By Marc Sellouk, Founder and CEO of Flewber

Mutually Assured Destruction, or MAD, was a theory put forth by John von Neumann, who, among other notable achievements, was a cold war strategist and chairman of the ICBM Committee until his death in 1957. In simple terms, it is a theory which argues that, if armed with nuclear weapons, neither side has incentive to initiate conflict or to disarm.

Why am I mentioning this in the context of an aviation business article, you ask? To me, it’s simple: lack of incentive is a double-edged sword, preventing the destruction of superpowers, but at the same time inhibiting them from changing the status quo. For decades, commercial airlines have been the only game in town and as such, have lacked the incentive to improve their product or enhance the experience of the flyer. Gone is the laissez-faire leadership of yesteryear. Gone, for the most part, are the true pioneers and titans of this once iconic industry.

What is left is an industry in flux.

Unless the commercial superpowers of the industry can adapt quickly to changing consumer demand, the aviation market shift itself is the incentive that will be embraced by emerging competitors and trigger the legacy companies’ eventual mutual destruction.

As the founder of a private aviation company, I tend to take the occasional cursory glance at the commercial airline industry to stay abreast of the goings on. In the past few weeks, my attention to the hub-and-spoke club has left me somewhat dumbfounded. While private aviation has never looked to be on more solid footing, commercial airlines are continuing to make moves that seem to be, at best, done with fingers crossed, and at worst, guided by the wisdom of a Magic 8 Ball.

This month alone, Southwest announced that they are cutting flights to many destinations, American Airlines reported that it is closing some of the same cargo locations that helped keep it aloft during the pandemic, and United stated that it is adding some routes. If this “Less, None, More” approach makes no sense to you, you are not alone. While some of the commercial airline industry’s woes are certainly being driven by a pandemic hangover, rising inflation in the U.S. and a looming global financial crisis, I still believe that the main cause is their lack of ability to make anything other than the same knee jerk reactions to these rough skies, that they’ve made through past times of financial turbulence.

Private aviation companies, on the other hand, provide services that are specifically tailored to their clientele and know that they’ll be held to task for every single flight that they operate. At the end of the day, private aviation companies know that when broken down to basics, service providers are all that we are. And our livelihood is based solely on the level of service that we provide. Unlike our commercial cousins, who operate the scheduled big birds, and conduct themselves with the arrogance of a schoolyard bully when times are good, but instantly turn into the hat-in-hand brigade when times are tough.

It is for these reasons and a myriad of others that more and more air travelers, who once never envisioned the private side of the industry as being an option, now do, and more are following their lead. As such, more private aviation companies are developing new and more cost-effective products to not only meet the increased demand that has developed but to also attract more travelers. The only question that remains, is what, if anything, will the big airlines do or be capable of doing to try to reverse this trend that has eroded consumer faith and may lead to their destruction? Maybe we should ask the Magic 8 Ball.

