Have American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) should probably be aware that a company insider, Paul Chodak, recently divested US$184k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$90.67 each. That sale was 24% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive VP & CFO, Brian Tierney, for US$1.9m worth of shares, at about US$102 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$89.87. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last year American Electric Power Company insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AEP Insider Trading Volume November 16th 2020

Does American Electric Power Company Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. American Electric Power Company insiders own about US$27m worth of shares. That equates to 0.06% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

So What Do The American Electric Power Company Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for American Electric Power Company (1 is significant) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

