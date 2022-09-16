Have Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the MD, CEO & Executive Director, Ronald Delia, recently sold a substantial US$2.2m worth of stock at a price of US$12.42 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 9.4% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Amcor Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Ronald Delia was the biggest sale of Amcor shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$11.79. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

Insiders in Amcor didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:AMCR Insider Trading Volume September 16th 2022

Insider Ownership Of Amcor

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 0.3% of Amcor shares, worth about US$56m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Amcor Insiders?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Amcor. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 3 warning signs with Amcor and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

