Have AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ann Leen, the Chief Scientific Officer recently netted about US$3.4m selling shares at an average price of US$22.75. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 6.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AlloVir

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos bought US$49m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$22.03. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$50m for 2.91m shares. But they sold 274.34k shares for US$8.5m. Overall, AlloVir insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ALVR Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

There are plenty of other companies that have insiders buying up shares. You probably do not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. AlloVir insiders own 31% of the company, currently worth about US$458m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AlloVir Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought AlloVir stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. But we take heart from prior transactions. And insider ownership remains quite considerable. So we're happy to look past recent trading. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Be aware that AlloVir is showing 5 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those make us uncomfortable...

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.