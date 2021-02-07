Have AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Medical Officer & Head of Global Medical Sciences, Agustin Melian, recently sold a substantial US$2.3m worth of stock at a price of US$41.19 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 10% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AlloVir

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos bought US$49m worth of shares at a price of US$17.00 per share. Even though the purchase was made at a significantly lower price than the recent price (US$43.70), we still think insider buying is a positive. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.91m shares for US$50m. On the other hand they divested 103.76k shares, for US$4.3m. Overall, AlloVir insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALVR Insider Trading Volume February 7th 2021

AlloVir is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does AlloVir Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. AlloVir insiders own 30% of the company, currently worth about US$820m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About AlloVir Insiders?

Insiders sold AlloVir shares recently, but they didn't buy any. But we take heart from prior transactions. On top of that, insiders own a significant portion of the company. So we're not too bothered by recent selling. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing AlloVir. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for AlloVir you should be aware of, and 2 of these are potentially serious.

But note: AlloVir may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.