Have AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Executive Chairman of the Board, David Hallal, recently sold a substantial US$2.9m worth of stock at a price of US$7.35 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 13%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AlloVir

In fact, the recent sale by David Hallal was the biggest sale of AlloVir shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$7.89. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 13% of David Hallal's holding.

Over the last year we saw more insider selling of AlloVir shares, than buying. The sellers received a price of around US$8.18, on average. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. But we wouldn't put too much weight on the insider selling. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction! NasdaqGS:ALVR Insider Trading Volume October 2nd 2022

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. AlloVir insiders own 26% of the company, currently worth about US$182m based on the recent share price. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The AlloVir Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To that end, you should learn about the 6 warning signs we've spotted with AlloVir (including 3 which don't sit too well with us).

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

