Have Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Ravi Vig, the President recently netted about US$12m selling shares at an average price of US$29.16. That sale reduced their total holding by 11% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Allegro MicroSystems Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Ravi Vig is the biggest insider sale of Allegro MicroSystems shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$30.40, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 11%of Ravi Vig's holding.

In the last year Allegro MicroSystems insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NasdaqGS:ALGM Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

If you are like me, then you will not want to miss this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying.

Insider Ownership of Allegro MicroSystems

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Allegro MicroSystems insiders own 3.5% of the company, worth about US$202m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Allegro MicroSystems Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Allegro MicroSystems shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Allegro MicroSystems that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.