Have Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board & CEO, Maurice Gallagher, recently sold a substantial US$16m worth of stock at a price of US$158 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 3.9% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Allegiant Travel

In fact, the recent sale by Chairman of the Board & CEO Maurice Gallagher was not their only sale of Allegiant Travel shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$130 per share in a -US$21m sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$155. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 5.5%of Maurice Gallagher's holding.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 21.49k shares for US$2.7m. But they sold 530.75k shares for US$70m. All up, insiders sold more shares in Allegiant Travel than they bought, over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$131. We don't gain confidence from insider selling below the recent share price. Of course, the sales could be motivated for a multitude of reasons, so we shouldn't jump to conclusions. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:ALGT Insider Trading Volume November 23rd 2020

Does Allegiant Travel Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Allegiant Travel insiders own 19% of the company, worth about US$464m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Allegiant Travel Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Allegiant Travel. At Simply Wall St, we found 3 warning signs for Allegiant Travel that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

