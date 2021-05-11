Have Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Independent Chairman, Charles Larkin, recently sold a substantial US$3.0m worth of stock at a price of US$599 per share. That sale reduced their total holding by 16% which is hardly insignificant, but far from the worst we've seen.

Align Technology Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the President, Joseph Hogan, for US$37m worth of shares, at about US$474 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$555. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. This single sale was just 41% of Joseph Hogan's stake.

In the last year Align Technology insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ALGN Insider Trading Volume May 11th 2021

Insider Ownership of Align Technology

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It's great to see that Align Technology insiders own 4.5% of the company, worth about US$2.1b. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Align Technology Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought Align Technology stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Align Technology and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

