Have Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We wouldn't blame Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) shareholders if they were a little worried about the fact that Joel Marcus, the Founder & Executive Chairman recently netted about US$3.6m selling shares at an average price of US$180. However, that sale only accounted for 5.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Founder & Executive Chairman Joel Marcus was not their only sale of Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$177 per share in a -US$7.9m sale. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$177. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

All up, insiders sold more shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities than they bought, over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ARE Insider Trading Volume May 7th 2021

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Alexandria Real Estate Equities insiders own about US$307m worth of shares (which is 1.2% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Alexandria Real Estate Equities Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Alexandria Real Estate Equities shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Zooming out, the longer term picture doesn't give us much comfort. On the plus side, Alexandria Real Estate Equities makes money, and is growing profits. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Alexandria Real Estate Equities. Our analysis shows 3 warning signs for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (1 is concerning!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

