Have Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We note that the Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) VP, General Counsel & Secretary, Edward Rizzuti, recently sold US$75k worth of stock for US$158 per share. On the bright side, that's just a small sale and only reduced their holding by 8.5%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Alamo Group

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Executive VP & CFO, Dan Malone, sold US$800k worth of shares at a price of US$156 per share. That means that even when the share price was slightly below the current price of US$158, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. It is worth noting that this sale was only 36% of Dan Malone's holding.

Alamo Group insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ALG Insider Trading Volume May 14th 2021

Insider Ownership of Alamo Group

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that Alamo Group insiders own 3.0% of the company, worth about US$57m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Alamo Group Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. In terms of investment risks, we've identified 2 warning signs with Alamo Group and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

