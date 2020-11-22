Have Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the CEO, President & Director, John Plueger, recently sold a substantial US$3.1m worth of stock at a price of US$38.47 per share. However, it's crucial to note that they remain very much invested in the stock and that sale only reduced their holding by 9.0%.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Air Lease

In fact, the recent sale by John Plueger was the biggest sale of Air Lease shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$37.28. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. Given that the sale took place at around current prices, it makes us a little cautious but is hardly a major concern.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 15.85k shares for US$512k. On the other hand they divested 102.90k shares, for US$4.1m. In total, Air Lease insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. The average sell price was around US$39.90. It's not too encouraging to see that insiders have sold at below the current price. Since insiders sell for many reasons, we wouldn't put too much weight on it. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AL Insider Trading Volume November 22nd 2020

Insider Ownership of Air Lease

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Air Lease insiders own 6.7% of the company, currently worth about US$285m based on the recent share price. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Air Lease Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Air Lease stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Air Lease. When we did our research, we found 4 warning signs for Air Lease (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

