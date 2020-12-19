Have Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Air Industries Group (NYSEMKT:AIRI) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, David Richmond, recently sold US$106k worth of stock at US$1.20 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 11% in their holding.

Air Industries Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by David Richmond is the biggest insider sale of Air Industries Group shares that we've seen in the last year. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$1.16. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Happily, we note that in the last year insiders paid US$119k for 79.63k shares. But insiders sold 88.59k shares worth US$106k. Overall, Air Industries Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

AMEX:AIRI Insider Trading Volume December 19th 2020

Insider Ownership of Air Industries Group

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Air Industries Group insiders own about US$8.9m worth of shares. That equates to 24% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Do The Air Industries Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. But we take heart from prior transactions. It's good to see insiders are shareholders. So the recent selling doesn't worry us too much. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Air Industries Group. Be aware that Air Industries Group is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

