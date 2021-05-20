Have Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) shareholders haven't noticed that an insider, Darrin Miles, recently sold US$192k worth of stock at US$55.41 per share. The eyebrow raising move amounted to a reduction of 32% in their holding.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Darrin Miles is the biggest insider sale of Agios Pharmaceuticals shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$55.11. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Darrin Miles divested 6.16k shares over the last 12 months at an average price of US$52.21. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AGIO Insider Trading Volume May 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of Agios Pharmaceuticals

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Agios Pharmaceuticals insiders own about US$38m worth of shares. That equates to 1.0% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Agios Pharmaceuticals Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agios Pharmaceuticals. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Agios Pharmaceuticals (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

