Have Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP & President of Agilent Cross Lab Group, Padraig McDonnell, recently sold US$337k worth of stock at US$134 per share. That sale was 14% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO, President & Director, Michael McMullen, for US$18m worth of shares, at about US$149 per share. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$138. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

In the last year Agilent Technologies insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:A Insider Trading Volume September 11th 2022

I will like Agilent Technologies better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does Agilent Technologies Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Agilent Technologies insiders own about US$114m worth of shares (which is 0.3% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Agilent Technologies Insider Transactions Indicate?

An insider sold Agilent Technologies shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. But it is good to see that Agilent Technologies is growing earnings. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Agilent Technologies. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for Agilent Technologies and we suggest you have a look.

But note: Agilent Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

