Have AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO) shareholders haven't noticed that the Independent Director, Wolfgang Deml, recently sold US$118k worth of stock at US$118 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 9.7%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AGCO

The insider, Martin Richenhagen, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$27m worth of shares at a price of US$94.79 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$124. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 44% of Martin Richenhagen's holding.

AGCO insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AGCO Insider Trading Volume February 20th 2021

Insider Ownership of AGCO

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that AGCO insiders own 1.4% of the company, worth about US$127m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The AGCO Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, AGCO makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of AGCO.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

