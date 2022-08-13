Have Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chief Accounting Officer, Tim Makowski, recently sold a substantial US$741k worth of stock at a price of US$142 per share. That's a big disposal, and it decreased their holding size by 17%, which is notable but not too bad.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Advanced Drainage Systems

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Executive Vice President of Supply Chain, Darin Harvey, for US$2.3m worth of shares, at about US$113 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$149, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. This single sale was 50% of Darin Harvey's stake.

In the last year Advanced Drainage Systems insiders didn't buy any company stock.

Does Advanced Drainage Systems Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. It's great to see that Advanced Drainage Systems insiders own 1.2% of the company, worth about US$149m. I like to see this level of insider ownership, because it increases the chances that management are thinking about the best interests of shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Advanced Drainage Systems Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Advanced Drainage Systems stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Advanced Drainage Systems makes money, and is growing profits. While insiders do own a lot of shares in the company (which is good), our analysis of their transactions doesn't make us feel confident about the company. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Advanced Drainage Systems you should be aware of.

