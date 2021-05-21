Have Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) shareholders haven't noticed that the Senior VP, Heather Tiltmann, recently sold US$199k worth of stock at US$48.99 per share. That sale was 15% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Adient

In fact, the recent sale by Heather Tiltmann was the biggest sale of Adient shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at around the current price of US$46.18. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. We note that this sale took place at around the current price, so it isn't a major concern, though it's hardly a good sign.

Adient insiders didn't buy any shares over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Adient Boast High Insider Ownership?

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Adient insiders own about US$19m worth of shares. That equates to 0.4% of the company. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Adient Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought Adient stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. While insiders do own shares, they don't own a heap, and they have been selling. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. While conducting our analysis, we found that Adient has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore this.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

