Have Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Investors may wish to note that the CEO, Principal Accounting Officer & Director of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, Adrian Rawcliffe, recently netted US$56k from selling stock, receiving an average price of US$5.67. It might not be a huge sale, but it did reduce their holding size 19%, hardly encouraging.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent sale by Adrian Rawcliffe is the biggest insider sale of Adaptimmune Therapeutics shares that we've seen in the last year. So what is clear is that an insider saw fit to sell at around the current price of US$5.42. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

Insiders in Adaptimmune Therapeutics didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NasdaqGS:ADAP Insider Trading Volume January 22nd 2021

Insider Ownership of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Adaptimmune Therapeutics insiders own about US$13m worth of shares. That equates to 1.5% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Adaptimmune Therapeutics Tell Us?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. So we'd only buy after careful consideration. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. For example, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has 6 warning signs (and 1 which shouldn't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

