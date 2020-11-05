Have Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Some Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) shareholders may be a little concerned to see that the Chairman of the Board, Brian Kelly, recently sold a substantial US$29m worth of stock at a price of US$77.10 per share. However, that sale only accounted for 7.6% of their holding, so arguably it doesn't say much about their conviction.

Activision Blizzard Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Brian Kelly was the biggest sale of Activision Blizzard shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. That means that an insider was selling shares at below the current price (US$80.14). When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. It is worth noting that this sale was only 7.6% of Brian Kelly's holding.

In total, Activision Blizzard insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Activision Blizzard

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Activision Blizzard insiders own 1.1% of the company, worth about US$663m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Activision Blizzard Tell Us?

The insider sales have outweighed the insider buying, at Activision Blizzard, in the last three months. And our longer term analysis of insider transactions didn't bring confidence, either. But it is good to see that Activision Blizzard is growing earnings. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Activision Blizzard, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

