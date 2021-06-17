Have Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) shareholders haven't noticed that the Executive Vice President of Operations, John Hollinsworth, recently sold US$332k worth of stock at US$66.31 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 8.2%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

Acadia Healthcare Company Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Chairman, Reeve Waud, for US$6.5m worth of shares, at about US$59.12 per share. That means that even when the share price was below the current price of US$64.29, an insider wanted to cash in some shares. As a general rule we consider it to be discouraging when insiders are selling below the current price, because it suggests they were happy with a lower valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 17% of Reeve Waud's holding.

In the last year Acadia Healthcare Company insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership of Acadia Healthcare Company

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Acadia Healthcare Company insiders own about US$91m worth of shares. That equates to 1.6% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Acadia Healthcare Company Tell Us?

An insider hasn't bought Acadia Healthcare Company stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Acadia Healthcare Company makes money, and is growing profits. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We're in no rush to buy! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. At Simply Wall St, we've found that Acadia Healthcare Company has 2 warning signs (1 shouldn't be ignored!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

