Have ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) should probably be aware that the Senior VP, Dean Chin, recently divested US$145k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$50.60 each. That sale was 18% of their holding, so it does make us raise an eyebrow.

ABM Industries Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent sale by Dean Chin was the biggest sale of ABM Industries shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So we know that an insider sold shares at around the present share price of US$50.26. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. In this case, the big sale took place at around the current price, so it's not too bad (but it's still not a positive).

In the last year ABM Industries insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

NYSE:ABM Insider Trading Volume March 19th 2021

I will like ABM Industries better if I see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Does ABM Industries Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It appears that ABM Industries insiders own 0.5% of the company, worth about US$16m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

So What Does This Data Suggest About ABM Industries Insiders?

Insiders haven't bought ABM Industries stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. Insiders own shares, but we're still pretty cautious, given the history of sales. We're in no rush to buy! So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 5 warning signs for ABM Industries you should know about.

But note: ABM Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

