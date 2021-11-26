Have AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) shareholders haven't noticed that the Lead Independent Director, Paul Lackey, recently sold US$125k worth of stock at US$77.69 per share. On the bright side, that sale was only 2.3% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AAON

In fact, the recent sale by Lead Independent Director Paul Lackey was not their only sale of AAON shares this year. Earlier in the year, they fetched US$75.00 per share in a -US$150k sale. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$78.73. When an insider sells below the current price, it suggests that they considered that lower price to be fair. That makes us wonder what they think of the (higher) recent valuation. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. It is worth noting that this sale was only 2.8% of Paul Lackey's holding.

Insiders in AAON didn't buy any shares in the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGS:AAON Insider Trading Volume November 26th 2021

Insider Ownership

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. AAON insiders own 21% of the company, currently worth about US$864m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AAON Tell Us?

An insider sold AAON shares recently, but they didn't buy any. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. You'd be interested to know, that we found 1 warning sign for AAON and we suggest you have a look.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

