Have A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

We'd be surprised if A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) shareholders haven't noticed that the President, Dhrupad Trivedi, recently sold US$219k worth of stock at US$14.59 per share. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.6%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

A10 Networks Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Executive VP of Legal & Corporate Collaboration, Robert Cochran, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$802k worth of shares at a price of US$17.96 each. While we don't usually like to see insider selling, it's more concerning if the sales take place at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of US$13.98. So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

Insiders in A10 Networks didn't buy any shares in the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NYSE:ATEN Insider Trading Volume February 6th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It appears that A10 Networks insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$18m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At A10 Networks Tell Us?

Insiders haven't bought A10 Networks stock in the last three months, but there was some selling. Looking to the last twelve months, our data doesn't show any insider buying. But it is good to see that A10 Networks is growing earnings. Insider ownership isn't particularly high, so this analysis makes us cautious about the company. We'd practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing A10 Networks. At Simply Wall St, we've found that A10 Networks has 4 warning signs (1 is concerning!) that deserve your attention before going any further with your analysis.

