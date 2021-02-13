Have A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) should probably be aware that the Independent Director, Idelle Wolf, recently divested US$121k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$61.64 each. However, the silver lining is that the sale only reduced their total holding by 3.5%, so we're hesitant to read anything much into it, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At A. O. Smith

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the Independent Director, Paul Jones, for US$1.7m worth of shares, at about US$52.68 per share. That means that an insider was selling shares at slightly below the current price (US$60.37). We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. However, while insider selling is sometimes discouraging, it's only a weak signal. We note that the biggest single sale was only 18% of Paul Jones's holding.

In the last year A. O. Smith insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

NYSE:AOS Insider Trading Volume February 13th 2021

For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

Insider Ownership of A. O. Smith

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. A. O. Smith insiders own 1.1% of the company, currently worth about US$105m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The A. O. Smith Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold A. O. Smith shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And even if we look at the last year, we didn't see any purchases. It is good to see high insider ownership, but the insider selling leaves us cautious. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for A. O. Smith you should be aware of.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.