Have a Disney Fan in Your Life? Now's the Time to Shop for Them

Now that the holiday season is behind us, many people are pledging to cut back on shopping rather than do more of it. And if you're staring down a hefty credit card balance in the wake of the holidays, you may want to take a break from shopping for at least a number of weeks.

But if you have some financial breathing room and you have some big Disney fans in your life, it's a good time to do some shopping. Disney is now holding its "Twice Upon A Year Sale," which means you can save loads of money on purchases like clothing, toys, and accessories. If your kids, nieces and nephews, or students love Disney, you have a prime opportunity to load up on a host of items at a much lower price point than usual.

Don't let those deals pass you by

Disney is offering a large array of products that are discounted in a very big way. If you have upcoming birthdays to shop for, you may want to take the opportunity to stock up.

In fact, it's not a bad idea to purchase some items now and stash them away for next year's holiday season. Of course, this works much better within the realm of toys and accessories. With clothing, you're taking more of a risk, because it's hard to predict what size your child will fit into 12 months from now.

Here are a few specific steals you'll find if you shop right now:

Plush dolls from the Encanto line for 50% off or more

Star Wars pajamas marked down from $24.99 to $14.98

Mickey Mouse holiday stationary reduced from $24.99 to $12.98

Heavily discounted ornaments you can stash away for next year's Christmas tree

Mickey Mouse Santa ears marked down from $34.99 to $16.98

Hocus Pocus costumes marked down from $39.99 to $9.98 (you can stick those in the closet ahead of Halloween and save a fortune)

You don't even have to pay for shipping

Sometimes, the cost of shipping can offset the deals you find in the course of shopping online. But right now, in conjunction with its major sale, Disney is offering free shipping on orders of $75 or more. Simply enter the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Of course, one thing you don't want to do is force yourself to buy extra things just to snag free shipping, because you could end up really busting your budget. If you're looking at a $39.99 item on sale for $9.98 and that's the only item you want to purchase, it may be worth it to spend $10 on shipping rather than force yourself to spend an extra $65 to avoid that charge. Ultimately, you'll still receive a major discount.

That said, if you have friends who may want to stock up on Disney items for their kids, look at combining your orders if you don't meet the threshold for free shipping individually. You can always have one person place a larger order and pay them back, or be the one to place an order and get reimbursed yourself.

