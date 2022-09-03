Have 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Insiders Been Selling Their Stock?

Anyone interested in 8x8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) should probably be aware that the Chief Product Officer, Hunter Middleton, recently divested US$102k worth of shares in the company, at an average price of US$5.31 each. On the bright side, that sale was only 6.1% of their holding, so we doubt it's very meaningful, on its own.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At 8x8

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CEO & Director, David Sipes, for US$1.4m worth of shares, at about US$17.30 per share. We generally don't like to see insider selling, but the lower the sale price, the more it concerns us. The silver lining is that this sell-down took place above the latest price (US$4.66). So it may not shed much light on insider confidence at current levels.

In the last year 8x8 insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see the insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date! NYSE:EGHT Insider Trading Volume September 3rd 2022

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.4% of 8x8 shares, worth about US$7.6m, according to our data. Whilst better than nothing, we're not overly impressed by these holdings.

So What Do The 8x8 Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold stock recently, but they haven't been buying. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. When you consider that most companies have higher levels of insider ownership, we're a little wary. We'd certainly practice some caution before buying! In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing 8x8. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for 8x8 you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

